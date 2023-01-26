European Union Ambassador David Geer condemned Thursday the statement by Member of European Parliament (MEP) Angel Dzhambazki on territorial claims, saying it is unacceptable.

Regarding the recent statements of MEP Dzhambazki on territorial claims, EU Ambassador Geer recalled that both the European Parliament and the Bulgarian MFA distanced themselves from these statements. He underlined that such claims do not and cannot represent the EU.

Regarding yesterday’s remarks towards President Pendarovski, which can be interpreted as a threat, Ambassador Geer pointed out that this absolutely does not represent the position of the EU.