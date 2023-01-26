The Ministry of Foreign Affairs believes that the latest activities of official Sofia are not in accordance with the agreed practice for the promotion of mutual relations. The withdrawal of the Bulgarian ambassador from the country, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is an unfounded and unsupported step with valid arguments.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs carefully follows the statements and activities coming from the Republic of Bulgaria and notes with regret that the latest activities of official Sofia are not in accordance with the agreed practice for the promotion of mutual relations; on the contrary, they represent submission to the provocations of those who want to disrupt the efforts of both governments for a stable and positive development of relations between the two countries, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MFA points out that the withdrawal of an ambassador for consultation in the home country is the right of the sending country and is a regular diplomatic practice, but states that this step by Bulgaria is unfounded, unsupported by valid arguments and disproportionate.

Macedonia showed a strong democratic and institutional capacity and, through a quick and efficient procedure, put the last incident through the judicial processes, discovering and detaining the perpetrator of the crime, against whom investigative actions are actively being conducted.

In addition, through their statements at the highest level, the President, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs condemned the incident, and the Minister additionally made an urgent visit to Sofia, including a visit to the injured in order to clearly demonstrate the determination of the state authorities in ensuring legal certainty, security and sustainable public order, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the coming period, we will continue to carefully monitor all the statements and actions of official Sofia, expecting the calming of passions and removing of provocations, with the aim of returning to diplomatic activities, to the priorities towards joint projects, working groups, etc., which are in the direction of preservation and promotion of good neighborly relations, the said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Yesterday, after the session of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikolay Milkov said that they are withdrawing Ambassador Angel Angelov until Sofia sees signs of change.