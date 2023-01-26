When asked about the government’s announcements that their majority will increase during his visit to Dracevo today, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, pointed out that with each passing day, SDSM loses one member of parliament, and therefore the sooner they leave power, the less hellish their end will be.

I will not enter the race in which the leadership of DUI and SDSM has entered, which is pressuring the deputies in the parliament with threats and blackmail. I’ll just say that with every passing day, they lose one member of parliament, I’m talking here primarily about SDSM, so the sooner they leave, the less hellish their end will be, the longer they stay there and the longer they are involved in crime and corruption, the more hellish their end will be, said Mickoski.