After submitting his resignation, the outgoing president of SDSM, Dimitar Kovacevski, announced that he will not run for the highest party office.

Before the beginning of the meeting of the Executive Board of the party in the headquarters of Bihaćka, he said that he will not submit documents for candidacy in the upcoming internal party elections.

The party body should announce the elections within the SDSM today. Jovan Despotovski, Slavjanka Petrovska, Venko Filipche and Oliver Spasovski are mentioned as the most serious candidates for the party’s presidency. In an interview today, Stefan Bogoev did not hide his ambitions to take over the helm of the party.

In an interview with BIRN, he said that he is capable of being the first person of SDSM.