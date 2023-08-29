The Ministry of Interior and its boss, Spasovski, knew about the event at which a police precinct chief, other police officers, and military personnel used automatic weapons and other weapons just for fun in the presence of many civilians, the VMRO-DPMNE MP accused on Tuesday.

“According to the MoI report, during the search of the houses of the accused, they found large amounts of weapons and ammunition, while the only one charged, and only for endangering public safety, was the chief of the local precinct. They didn’t even find the automatic rifle that the police chief used and was photographed, which made this entire event known to the public. Also, the entire leadership of the Bitola regional police was present at the event”, Kovachki claims.