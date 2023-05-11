Bulgarian member of the European Parliament Andrey Kovatchev, who was banned from entering Macedonia this weekend, dismissed the explanation offered by the Interior Ministry. Kovatchev, who is an outspoken nationalist on the Macedonian issue, but is also influential in Brussels, was banned because he was in the company of businessman Milen Vrabeski, who has been funding controversial Bulgarian activities in Macedonia, including supporting two clubs that were named after WW2 Nazi collaborators.

The explanation is comical, Kovatchev said, adding that “The Foreign Ministry was apparently pressed by the clear and very definitive condemnation from Bulgaria and the European institutions. They say that another person represented a threat to the peace and security of Macedonia and that is why they collectively banned us from entering, Kovatchev said.

Bulgaria summoned Macedonian Ambassador Agneza Rusi for a formal protest note, and institutions such as the European Commission and the European Parliament condemned the decision of the Macedonian Government.

Bulgaria is believed to have placed two dozen Macedonian historians, commentators, professors and journalists on a “black list” and has insisted that these persons are not considered for positions in the joint historic commission, and also wants them featured less in public.