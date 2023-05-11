VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that the party will turn to the European Union to draw attention to the major Bechtel scandal. The DUI – SDSM Government made a no-bid contract with the American construction giant worth at least 1.3 billion EUR, to build several highways. EU representatives in Macedonia did criticize the nature of the contract, that was negotiated by officials from the notoriously corrupt DUI party, and the EU will not provide infrastructure funding for the highways, meaning that the cost to Macedonian taxpayers will be greatly increased.

Yes, we are awaiting a reaction from the European Commission, and from the Ambassadors of the EU member states. To this point, there has been no reaction. They are obviously abused in this process, or at least that’s what I want to think. But if the silence remains, if there is no response, we will have to doubt that something else is the matter. VMRO-DPMNE will resist the process of fast tracking legislation in Parliament, with abuse of the EU flag laws. We will fight for the rule of law, and we will send a note to the European Commission, to the embassies, to all who are tasked with promoting European values, which are violated in a EU candidate country. We in VMRO-DPMNE can’t fight alone against the whole of Europe and the European Commission, and against this criminal Government and the SDSM – DUI coalition. But we will do all in our power to point out to the clear violation of the laws, the Constitution and the procedures, Mickoski said.

The Government is trying to use a procedure meant to fast-track laws through Parliament when it is needed for faster EU integration to adopt laws that Bechtel demands are passed – including a serious gutting of the worker protection laws.