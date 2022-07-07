There is no going back. There is no deviation from Macedonia. Today we continue, en masse, peacefully and proudly at 19h in front of the government building, through the Ministry of Justice, where we will send a message that there is no change to the Constitution for the inclusion of Bulgarians, because the Constitution is not Wikipedia, and we will finish in front of the Parliament building, inform the organizers of the “Ultimatum – No thank you” protests.

No police setup will scare us. There are no inter-ethnic tensions, but there is the protection of crime and betrayal of Macedonia, which we are fighting against. We urge not to fall for police provocations. Ultimatum, no thanks. Against assimilation and Bulgarianization.

Get out en masse. Macedonia is our last fortress, reads the invitation to the protest.