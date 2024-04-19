Bayer Leverkusen continued their unbeaten run this season and reached the Europa League semi-finals with a 1-1 draw at West Ham. Liverpool was eliminated by Atalanta despite winning 1-0 in the second leg.

Jürgen Klopp’s team won 1-0 with Mohammed Salah’s early penalty but suffered from a 3-0 first-leg deficit. Virgil van Dijk acknowledged the team was “very poor” in the first leg.

Leverkusen became the first team from the top five European leagues to go unbeaten in 44 matches, surpassing Italy’s Juventus. Jeremie Frimpong’s late equalizer secured their semi-final spot after Michail Antonio’s opener.

Leverkusen will face Roma in the semi-finals. Roma beat AC Milan 2-1 (3-1 on aggregate), but lost to Sevilla in last year’s final.

Atalanta will play Olympique Marseille after Marseille beat Benfica 4-2 on penalties.

Liverpool hoped to recreate their 2019 semi-final comeback against Barcelona but struggled against Atalanta. Klopp said, “Atalanta deserve to go through, 100%.”

Roma advanced despite a red card for Zeki Celik, but Milan only managed a late consolation goal from Matteo Gabbia.