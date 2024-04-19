The “Racket” case has not been cleared. That case should be completely cleared up, everyone involved should be held accountable, and the public should finally find out what exactly happened and where the money is. Therefore, today I officially submit a request to the Basic Criminal Court for the repetition of the criminal procedure under the name “Racket”.

This was stated today at a press conference by Bojan Jovanovski-Boki, 13, who was convicted of the “Racket” case, who said that he has solid evidence that he will present soon, pointing out ex-Prime Minister Zoran Zaev as the man who communicated directly with all the persons who were criminally charged. affected by the actions of SJO. He revealed that he was pressured even before today’s press conference, but as he said, he is not afraid at all and will continue to speak.