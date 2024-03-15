During our official visit to Turkey, Justice Minister Krenar Lloga informed reporters on Friday that the court procedures concerning the extradition of Ljupcho Palevski-Palcho have been finalized, with only administrative steps remaining. According to Minister Lloga, Turkish regulations dictate that the extradition must first receive signatures from their Ministry of Interior and subsequently from their Minister of Justice.

Minister Lloga stated that his Turkish counterpart has conveyed that the extradition process is expected to be concluded shortly. However, he refrained from sharing specific details regarding the timeline, noting that the completion of the process depends on the Turkish authorities.

When questioned about any additional requirements from Macedonia regarding the extradition, Minister Lloga clarified that there has been no formal communication requesting further information.

“There has been no official communication requesting additional information, as all necessary procedures have been completed within the designated timeframe. While we have engaged in informal discussions, today we sought clarification on the timing of the extradition,” Lloga explained.

Ljupcho Palevski-Palcho has been detained in Turkey for over three months and is the prime suspect in the abduction and murder of 14-year-old Vanja Gjorchevska and 74-year-old Panche Zhezhovski.