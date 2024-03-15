According to the Ministry of Health, Health Minister Ilir Demiri adopted a decision on Friday that allows children who have received three doses of the DTaP vaccine against whooping cough (pertussis) to enter and attend kindergarten. A booster shot is required six months after the third dose. This decision was made in response to the Commission for Infectious Diseases’ recommendations, which were released on Thursday.

According to the Ministry, the decision takes effect on Friday and will be put into effect on Monday.

The Ministry further stated that adult DTaP vaccinations have been given to the nation and that immunization sites are where citizens can obtain the vaccine.

“The biggest accomplishment of the healthcare system is the vaccinations, which are safe. We implore every citizen, in particular the parents of young children, to parents should vaccinate their children because protecting their health is of utmost importance. To make it simpler for parents to vaccinate their children, the vaccination sites are operating in two shifts, according to the Ministry.