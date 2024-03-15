“We must halt the pressures exerted on the judiciary in Macedonia to ensure the freedom of judges in practicing law,” stated United States Ambassador Angela Aggeler during her address at the international conference commemorating the Constitutional Court’s 60th anniversary.

Aggeler emphasized the crucial role the Constitutional Court has played over the past six decades in safeguarding fundamental human rights, particularly the right to free speech, both in the United States and Macedonia.

“The independence of judges must be respected by all, devoid of any political influence or public opinion. They ought to uphold the principles entrenched in our constitutions without bias. The sanctity of our constitutions should not be undermined by transient political tides. The immense pressure faced by judges in these courts must cease. As citizens, we demand the elimination of such pressures, ensuring that our judges remain independent irrespective of their background or personal beliefs,” Aggeler insisted.

Referring to the upcoming elections, Aggeler underscored the continued significance of judicial independence.

“In times like these, judicial independence is paramount. Only autonomous judges can uphold the rule of law and protect rights. Many of you have expressed the pressures you endure. It’s imperative that the pressures on the judiciary in Macedonia cease, allowing judges the freedom to execute their duties. This is not only what the citizens of this country need but also what they desire,” Aggeler emphasized.

German Ambassador Petra Drexler, commemorating Germany’s 75th Constitution anniversary, echoed the importance of preserving democracy and the role of constitutional judges in upholding it.

“Democracy remains vulnerable to erosion. To safeguard against this, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called for a ‘broad alliance of democracies.’ Constitutional judges are natural allies in this endeavor. As guardians of constitutional adherence and with their ability to check state authorities, constitutional courts are indispensable for democracy. Upholding independence from politics, functional efficiency as an institution, and professional integrity are crucial in meeting this lofty political standard,” Drexler articulated.

She advocated for a discourse on democratic resilience, applauding the decision of the Constitutional Court to host an international conference rather than a mere ceremony.

Ambassador Kilian Wahl, Head of the OSCE Mission to Skopje, acknowledged the Constitutional Court’s enhancement through the implementation of an efficient appeal mechanism, pledging ongoing support for the court’s role in upholding human rights, the rule of law, and democracy.

“By making justice more accessible and tangible for all citizens of Macedonia, we are strengthening the Constitutional Court. We find ourselves at a juncture of celebrating the past and collectively advancing the court’s journey into the future. The OSCE Mission stands as a steadfast partner, reaffirmed through the Memorandum of Cooperation signed with the Constitutional Court, aimed at bolstering its capacities. Alongside our partners, we will continue to bolster the court’s role as a bastion of the rule of law, human rights protection, and democracy in North Macedonia,” Wahl affirmed.

Ben Nupnau, Deputy Head of Mission at the EU Delegation, commended the Constitutional Court’s increased transparency and highlighted North Macedonia’s progress towards Euro-integration.

“The completion of the screening process in 2023 and the drafting of a roadmap for legislative harmonization signify positive steps on Macedonia’s Euro-integration journey. Furthermore, the appointment of judges to the Constitutional Court is pivotal for its functioning,” Nupnau noted.

He also addressed media regulations and advancements in the sector, emphasizing the importance of preserving freedom of expression.

“Preservation of freedom of expression is paramount, both locally and globally. Journalists continue to face threats, online and offline, which are tantamount to attacks on democracy and society, particularly in the lead-up to elections. I’m encouraged by legislative improvements aimed at enhancing journalist protection.Macedonia’s alignment with regulations safeguarding media and journalists is commendable. The EU remains committed to strengthening civil society and professional organizations in the Western Balkans to safeguard fundamental freedoms in the years ahead,” Nupnau concluded.

The conference convened representatives from constitutional courts of various countries, international institutions, media, and NGOs.