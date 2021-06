100,620 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, procured through the COVAX program, arrived in Macedonia on Friday afternoon, Minister of Health Venko Filipce posted on Facebook.

In the next few days, the vaccination will get a new, accelerated pace, and all registered citizens will get the jab. If you have not yet registered through the website, I urge you to do so as soon as possible, so that you can get an appointment as quickly as possible, he said.