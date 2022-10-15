Over the weekend the Macedonian Orthodox Church will canonize Kiril Pejcinovic or Kiril of Leshok as saint.

Pejcinovic was an important religious author and priest in the late 18th and early 19th century. He worked from his native area of Tetovo, as hegumen of the Leshok monastery where he wrote religious books printed in Budapest meant for the broader public.

The move by the church is bound to influence the growing dispute between Macedonia and Bulgaria, as Bulgaria claims Pejcinovic as a Bulgarian cultural figure.