Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs, Bojan Marichikj, highlighted the goal of the Growth Plan and the Common Regional Market to bring socio-economic benefits to citizens on the path to EU membership. Following a regional meeting in Tirana, Marichikj emphasized the focus on concrete measures for EU integration, including participation in the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) to ease transactions between the EU and the Western Balkans.

The meeting, attended by Western Balkan leaders and EU officials, resulted in agreed measures such as green lanes to expedite border crossings for trade, Wi-Fi access in 500 municipalities funded by the EU, and the inclusion of Macedonia’s pharmaceutical industry and civil society in the EU’s system for essential medicines procurement. Marichikj stated that these initiatives aim to accelerate regional integration and foster socio-economic development.