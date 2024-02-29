Arben Taravari, the presidential candidate of the opposition coalition of ethnic Albanians, expressed confidence in their realistic chance of defeating Ali Ahmeti’s DUI in the upcoming elections. In an interview with Sloboden Pechat, Taravari emphasized that the opposition bloc is a desired coalition partner for both VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM in future alliances.

He stated that the main focus of the opposition coalition would be the Albanian electorate but expected substantial support from other ethnic communities such as Turks, Roma, Bosniaks, and Macedonians.

Taravari revealed that he could have made a deal with DUI leader Ali Ahmeti to become the first Albanian Prime Minister or a presidential candidate but declined, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a distinct political identity.

Regarding coalition possibilities, Taravari stated that the opposition bloc of ethnic Albanians is a preferred partner for both VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM, although no promises have been made yet.

Taravari acknowledged an impending conflict within the Alliance for Albanians due to disagreements with Ziadin Sela, who favors independent election participation. Taravari stressed the need to bring about changes for Albanians together with other opposition parties.

Regarding the party’s future, Taravari mentioned awaiting a decision from the relevant court, which they will respect regardless of the outcome.