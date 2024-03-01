Early in the morning, the police detained two people suspected of last night’s murder of a 14-year-old boy in Prilep.

At 04.00 in the village Senokos, municipality of Dolneni, police officers from the Prilep OVR deprived a minor and V.T. (21), both from the village. Senokos, on suspicion of having committed the crime of “murder”. On February 29, 2024, at 7:37 p.m., it was reported to OVR Prilep that on Blvd. A person with injuries was found in “Goce Delchev” in Prilep, after which he was taken to Prilep City Hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead and it was determined that he was a minor from Prilep, the Ministry of the Interior said.

Police officers from OVR Prilep, together with the public prosecutor, inspected the scene, and according to a court order, a search was carried out in the minor’s home in the village. Senokos, during which the objects with which the crime was committed were found and confiscated.

An official interview was conducted with the minor, in which he admitted the crime, and after fully documenting the case, in coordination with the public prosecutor, a criminal complaint was filed against him under Article 123 of the Criminal Code.

A 14-year-old boy was found last night at around 19:30 without signs of life with multiple stab wounds and external bleeding in the center of Prilep on the sidewalk of Gotse Delchev Boulevard in front of the Marko Cepenkov House of Culture. It showed no signs of life and was taken to the city hospital, where all attempts to resuscitate it were unsuccessful. The police and the basic public prosecutor made an inspection. An autopsy was ordered on the body of the 14-year-old boy.

