A military ceremony is scheduled for Friday at the Ilinden barracks in Skopje to commemorate Army Special Unit Day and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Special Forces Battalion.

The Special Forces Battalion observes March 1 as a significant date, marking the formation of the first army special unit, affectionately known as “The Wolves,” in 1994.

Attending the ceremony will be Minister of Defense Slavjanka Petrovska, Army Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Vasko Gjurchinovski, army generals, representatives from the Ministry of Defense and Army General Staff, veterans, army commanders, and other distinguished guests.

As per the program, the event will feature addresses from the Minister of Defense, the Army Chief of General Staff, the first commander of the unit, veteran General Miroslav Stojanovski, and battalion commander Colonel Stefan Ivanovski. Additionally, there will be announcements regarding incentive measures for unit members and presentations showcasing new equipment for Army personnel.