Along with OSCE Secretary-General Helga Schmid, OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani will inaugurate an OSCE Expert Network meeting on Monday.

Numerous officials from think tanks and OSCE partner organizations will be present at the two-day gathering, according to a news statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the MFA, the network’s goal is to investigate the changing patterns of security cooperation throughout Europe as well as the crucial role think tanks and organizations like the OSCE play in influencing policy in this vital area.