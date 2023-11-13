A infant at the Children’s Clinic in Skopje succumbed to sepsis. The neonate was brought from Prilep to the Children’s Clinic in a serious condition, with irregular breathing. This was confirmed for MIA by the clinic’s director, Stojka Naceva Fushtic, who stated that the infant was first treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit with non-invasive respiratory support before being put on mechanical ventilation.The baby’s mother posted about the postpartum experience on social media, stating that she was informed by the Prilep Hospital personnel that the infant will receive radiation treatment for jaundice, but that the baby would ultimately be sent to Skopje for further treatment.

Jaundice in infants is a physiological phenomenon, as Naceva Fuštić clarified. According to him, jaundice affects 50% of neonates and is typically within normal physiological bounds.