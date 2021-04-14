We reject that this must be the reality in Macedonia in 2021, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski, while listing the numerous crises the country is facing at the same time.

There is no mass vaccination, Balkan drug lords were given our citizenship and the officials responsible are being tried for mere abuse of office, we lead the world in the infection and death rate from the coronavirus, we have hostile take-over of companies. I reject this reality and I will fight it. We deserve better, Mickoski said in a social media message.