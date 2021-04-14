Sitel TV reports that 47,000 citizens were left without the assistance paid when caring for a sick family member.

According to an association representing these citizens, the reason is overworking of doctors tasked with caring for coronavirus patients. It takes three doctor signatures to approve a request for the payment of this subsidy, and this has become an impossible mission during the time of Covid.

Sitel TV reports that the association is working through the Ombudsman’s office to get the Labour and Welfare Ministry to change the way it processes these requests.