Even as it leads the Balkans and much of Europe in availability of coronavirus vaccines, Serbia is about to begin producing the Sputnik V vaccine. It’s Torlak institute, in cooperation with Russian experts, is prepared to begin producing tens of thousands of vaccine shots a week.

Serbia is a major source of vaccines for Macedonian citizens – either those who individually travel to Serbia to get the vaccine, or for the Government which has received 8,000 Pfizer vaccines and 20,000 Sputnik vaccines as donations from Serbia. This makes more than half of the total the country has obtained so far. Having a production line in Serbia is likely to help improve the otherwise very low rte of vaccinations in Macedonia.