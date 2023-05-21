The Macedonians have been forced to make concessions for 30 years and it is time we said enough, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski in a Sitel TV interview, in which a poll was presented showing that an overwhelming majority of Macedonians oppose accepting the Bulgarian demands for constitutional amendments.

I can’t agree to the claim that Macedonia has no choice, and that we must accept that the Macedonian nation is the same as the Bulgarian nation, that our origin is Bulgarian and that we speak a dialect of the Bulgarian language. We will not accept that under any cost, Nikoloski said.

He added that VMRO-DPMNE remains firm and will not vote for the amendments that Bulgaria wants to see implemented, insisting that this Parliament did not receive a mandate for that.