Police exercised handling a security threat against the US Embassy Macedonia 21.05.2023 / 20:48 The Interior Ministry and the US Embassy in Skopje conducted a police exercise meant to practice evacuation from the large complex on Kale hill, in case of an emergency. Roads leading to the Embassy were closed today for the regular exercise.
