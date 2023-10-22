500 best graduates in Macedonia will receive guaranteed job offers from the state, promised VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski, as part of the presentation of youth oriented policies.
Mickoski presented the program of 0 income tax for people under 30, the plans to build homes for young couple and having at least one university in Macedonia qualify on the international quality lists.
It is important to us that we keep the young people here and to encourage them to create families. As the future Government, we will do all we can to help the young remain in Macedonia and have families with children, Mickoski said.
