Double victory in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections! Let’s hope for justice and the triumph of the people who will reclaim Macedonia. These victories, says the Leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, signify a strong step towards regaining control. Let’s stand firm under the sun of freedom, hope, and work together to build a better future!
Macedonia News
