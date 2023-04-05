VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who is also leader of VMRO’s sister party HDZ.
The two leaders discussed inter-party cooperation, but also the current political, economic and EU-integration situation in Macedonia.
Macedonia needs to be part of the large European family, as an equal partner, and for that we need the support of friendly Croatia, Mickoski said, while pointing to the problems the country has with spiking inflation and the high poverty rate.
