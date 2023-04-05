VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Mile Lefkov revealed details about the scandalous decision of Kovacevski’s Government publicly owned land to a company co-owned by his wife Elena Kovacevska.

The Sol Group 5 company bought 1,119 square meters near Radovis for just over 1 EUR per square meter. The lot will be used to build a solar power plant, clearly indicating that Kovacevski remains invested in the solar panel business, even though he claimed to have sold his ownership share in the Pikcell company that he founded with his best man Goran Paunov. Pikcell has received significant public contracts after Kovacevski became Prime Minister, and he is co-owner of the Sol Group 5 company, with Kovacevski’s wife.

We call on the State Anti-Corruption Commission to open an investigation into this sale, said Lefkov.

Kovacevski tried to create some illusion of impartiality and did not sign the sale order himself, but got his scandal plagued First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi to sign it. Besides the relatively minor sum for the land, the company stands to receive significant state subsidies for the “green energy” it will produce.