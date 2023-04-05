Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski refused the ofter from opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski for a meeting of party leaders to discuss the Bulgarian demands for constitutional amendments.

Such meetings are not held on TV or during visits to construction sites. They are done in expert groups where all parties should have their representatives, said Kovacevski.

Today Bulgaria came out with a request that their representatives are included in the talks to prepare the amendments, further complicating the already difficult process.