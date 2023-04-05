Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic urged Macedonia not to lose hope with the constant delays in the EU accession process and to adopt changes to the Constitution in line with the Bulgarian demands. Plenkovic did not the endorse the Croatian model of a statehood for one nation and minority rights for all other ethnic groups, but said that Macedonia should adopt a Constitution appropriate for its society.

This moment is how. You should take it with bold and strategic decision, said Plenkovic who is the latest EU politician to urge Skopje to agree to the Bulgarian demands.