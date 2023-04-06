The SDSM party announced a campaign of meetings with their supporters across the country, again indicating that they are preparing for early elections.
Prime Minister and SDSM leader Dimitar Kovacevski tried to intercept these accusations and during the event today, in which he and the top party leadership came up dressed in red vests, he insisted that the elections will take place in the regular term, in 2024.
First, in the presidential elections scheduled that year, the SDSM candidate will win. And then on the general elections, SDSM and our coalition will win and form a Government that will bring us into the European Union, Kovacevski said. He announced that in the coming days party activists and officials will go to every settlement and meet the people.
