The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Bulgaria and its request that Macedonia includes Bulgarian representatives in the coming discussions about constitutional amendments. The MFA rejected this proposal.

We expect this decision to be made by the Parliament, with sovereignty and in accordance with the long term interests of the citizens of Macedonia represented in the Parliament. There is no possibility or political will to include citizens or institutions from abroad, including from the Republic of Bulgaria. Such request has not been received and has not been discussed between the ministers Osmani and Milkov, Osmani’s MFA said.

Bulgarian caretaker Foreign Minister Milkov made the request today. Bulgaria demands that Macedonia includes the Bulgarian nation in its Constitution. It was assumed that this would mean adding them in the part of the Preamble where other minorities are mentioned, but the request indicates that Bulgaria may have something more in mind, considering its view of the Macedonian history and nation.