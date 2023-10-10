VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski responded to the SDSM attempt to put forward a heavily distorted poll, showing them ahead against an allegedly divided VMRO. Polls have consistently shown VMRO ahead of SDSM, sometimes by a ratio of 2:1, as the elections draw closer.

The polls are clear. VMRO-DPMNE has twice the popular support compared to SDSM. This is a historic margin and is the result of the servile attitude of SDSM toward the DUI party. The people see no perspective in this Government nor any vision. This has caused a panic in SDSM, and they are creating polls in their party offices and sharing them to media outlets close to them. But the main poll, which SDSM cowardly avoids, is to face the voters. Again I call on the cowards in SDSM to come out, face the public and go to the polls, Mickoski said.

Mickoski added that VMRO-DPMNE is for reconciliation, but not with criminals. SDSM is now using this word to cover their recent moves to water down penalties for abuse of office. The SDSM plan appears to be to try to cause a division in VMRO by promising pardons to former party officials who faced political persecution from SDSM.