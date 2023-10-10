VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski attends the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, where he said he will focus on “the struggle for Macedonia and for the rights of all Macedonians”.

One of the issues Nikoloski outlined is the abuse of spyware by totalitarian Government. In a social media comment, Nikoloski said that he will discuss the suspicions that VMRO-DPMNE officials are followed by the SDSM – DUI regime.