On World Mental Health Day, it’s important to highlight that depression is one of the most prevalent mental health disorders worldwide.

The University Clinic for Psychiatry in Skopje marked World Mental Health Day, supporting the WHO’s “Mental Health as a Universal Human Right” initiative. Professor Slavica Arsova stressed that mental health is a universal right, regardless of age, gender, or other factors. They aim to combat the stigma around emotions like sadness and disappointment and encourage self-care. Depression is on the rise, affecting various vulnerable groups, including adolescents, women, and those with physical or mental disabilities.

Recent surveys conducted by the Clinic revealed concerning statistics: around one-third of adolescents experience depression or anxiety, while a similar percentage of pregnant women face anxiety and depression. The post-COVID research highlights an increase in depression and anxiety, particularly in women during and after childbirth.

WHO data indicates a decline in mental health among adolescent girls, with a growing number of young people experiencing impaired mental health in Macedonia. Notably, 57% of 15-year-old girls reported frequent mood swings, while many girls aged 11-15 expressed dissatisfaction with life, experiencing psychometric complications more frequently than boys.Data from the 2021/2022 Health Behavior in School Aged Children (HBSC) study, involving 280,000 young people across 44 countries, sheds light on the intricacies of youth mental health in Macedonia. Notably, 31 percent of 15-year-old girls in Macedonia reported feeling lonely, slightly higher than the global average of 28 percent. Furthermore, every third 15-year-old girl in the country expressed feelings of loneliness, and every second girl in the same age group reported experiencing persistent sadness and hopelessness, almost daily for two or more weeks when they stopped participating in their usual activities.