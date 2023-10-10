Former Healthcare Minister Bekim Sali and Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski explained their actions in Parliament today, where a commission on the huge scandal in the Oncology Clinic was convened. Doctors and nurses in the clinic are suspected of stealing chemotherapy from the patients and selling it on the black market in Kosovo.

Sali made the main news of the day, when he acknowledged that he faced political pressure immediately after he began to ask questions about the work of the clinic. This was revealed by member of Parliament Petar Risteski, who sits on the commission, and who said that the revelation is scandalous.

Sali also said that he asked the clinic director Nino Vasev to resign because of ineffective management.