Students from Prilep’s ten elementary schools gathered at the town square to create Macedonia’s flag in anticipation of National Uprising Day on October 11. The local October 11 Museum, built on the very site where the Prilep partisan ‘Goce Delchev’ detachment initiated the uprising on October 11, 1941, marking the establishment of an independent Macedonian state, will provide free admission on October 10 and 11.

Prilep’s Aleksandrija square will host musical performances, reenacting the events of October 11, 1941, in honor of the fallen fighters. A fireworks display is also scheduled.

On October 11, delegations from the Government, Parliament, local government, and the public will lay wreaths at the monuments of Metodija Andonov Chento, the first president of the Anti-Fascist Assembly of the National Liberation of Macedonia (ASNOM), and the national hero Kuzman Josifoski-Pitu. They will pay their respects at the Mound of the Unbeaten, which houses the remains of Prilep’s 650 fighters who perished in the uprising.