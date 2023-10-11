Today, on October 11th, we commemorate the Day of the People’s Uprising, which began 82 years ago under the motto ‘Disobedience and Freedom’ in the name of the National Liberation Struggle.

years ago, the commencement of the anti-fascist struggle during World War II was marked by the actions of the “Goce Delchev” partisan detachment, uniting the Macedonian people and members of other communities in their independent fight for freedom.

The central event will take place in front of the Memorial Ossuary in Kumanovo, where the prestigious “October 11” state award will be presented in the Assembly. This year, the award recognizes the composer Ljupcho Konstatinov for his lifelong contributions to culture and art.

Ceremonies will also include the laying of flowers at monuments dedicated to the fallen National Liberation Struggle (NOB) fighters in Skopje and Prilep, as well as at the Ossuary Memorial in Kumanovo.

According to the Law on Holidays, today is officially designated as a non-working day throughout the country.