he President of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, congratulates the national holiday October 11 – the Day of the National Uprising of the Macedonian people, saying that this is a bright date that makes Macedonia a winner.

Mitzmoski adds that we should never forget this day and its meaning.

The leader of VMRO-DPMNE points out that it is important “to respect and learn history, to learn from mistakes, to be united , to listen to the voice of the people and to oppose those who sell out, negotiate and blackmail”.