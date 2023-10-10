The coming Easter is the only possible common term for regular parliamentary and presidential elections. The President of the Assembly says that the laws allow the two election processes to be combined in a regular term.

Xhaferi says he has no problem calling a leadership meeting as requested by the opposition, but says it depends on the will of the party leaders.

The opposition leader Mickoski called for a leadership meeting in Sitel’s Topic of the Day to agree on a date for the future elections, which the opposition believes should be held together in order to save around 10 million euros.

Kovacevski said today that he sees no reason for a leadership meeting for elections because constitutional amendments should be the priority of the state. He remains of the opinion that the presidential and then the parliamentary elections will be held first.

Source: TV Sitel