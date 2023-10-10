OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Osmani and Turkmenistan’s President Berdimuhamedov discussed various topics during their meeting in Ashgabat. They talked about OSCE-Turkmenistan cooperation, international relations, and Turkmenistan’s initiative to declare Central Asia a zone of peace, trust, and cooperation at the United Nations. Climate change and its impact on the OSCE region were also emphasized, with Osmani highlighting North Macedonia’s commitment to address this issue during its Chairpersonship. Osmani mentioned the appointment of a Special Representative on Climate Change as a new approach within the OSCE. Additionally, he praised Turkmenistan’s efforts in mitigating climate change consequences, particularly through environmental practices at the Turkmenbashi seaport, which received an EcoPort certificate. The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat was recognized for its cooperation with national institutions and civil society in contributing to domestic reforms, including areas like good governance, environmental protection, women’s economic empowerment, combating family violence, and promoting gender equality.