The polls are clear – SDS has been outclassed, from third place they are fighting with DUI for second place, yesterday another party emerged from SDS, VMRO-DPMNE comments.

But we don’t care about SDS, we care that they are dragging Macedonia down with them. SDS and Kovacevski are to blame for all this and the people see it. That is why the rating of SDS is what it is, that is why SDS has become the third party on the political scene. The polls are clear. The people demand elections to change this devolved government.