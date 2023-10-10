The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has prepared an analysis for the government regarding assistance and evacuation of Macedonian nationals in Israel due to the complex security situation. While there’s tension in Tel Aviv, commercial flights at Tel Aviv International Airport continue, but many airlines have postponed regular routes. Twenty Macedonian nationals have already left Israel, and over 100 more have sought assistance. Most are in safe locations, and some have secured tickets for flights.

A few citizens are in unsafe areas, and efforts are underway to move them to safety. The Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Skopje call center are in constant contact with citizens. The crisis HQ estimates 100-200 Macedonian nationals in Israel, with communication maintained with over half of them.

Macedonian nationals can contact the Foreign Ministry at +389 75 273 732 or the Embassy in Tel Aviv at +972-54-926-7378. More information is available at https://www.oref.org.il/12481-en/Pakar.aspx. Citizens are urged to follow Israel’s security authorities’ orders and contact the Embassy or Skopje’s 24/7 lines.