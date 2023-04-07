VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski spoke at an event organized in honor of the International Roma Day, during which he praised the contribution that the large and often discriminated Roma community has made to Macedonia.

For me, every man is born equal and should have the same preconditions to show his full potential. I urge that we build a society that will allow every individual to develop his life and build his and our shared future. Curently, our education is devastated, our healthcare is devastated and our economy is sinking more and more by the day – the result of the actions of a corrupt elite that gets richer and only benefits a narrow circle around it. We are losing our people who leave as they see injustices every day. This must end. This must stop, said the opposition leader, who promised that his coalition will win in the next elections and use its mandate to improve the lives of all citizens.