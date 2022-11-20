VMRO-DPMNE will not allow changes to the Constitution and demands that a technical Government be formed as soon as possible and early parliamentary elections be held, party leader Hristijan Mickoski said in his address at the 31st annual conference of the Youth Forces Union of VMRO-DPMNE.

Mickoski accused the ruling parties SDSM and DUI and their leaders Dimitar Kovacevski and Ali Ahmeti of abusing the European future in order to “secure additional privileges, stay as long as possible in their positions and rob Macedonia, they want to talk about changes in the Constitution and the inclusion of a small, minimal part of our fellow citizens who say they are part of the Bulgarian people in the Preamble.”

He said that we are living in a huge crisis, the country is a record holder in terms of inflation and the misery index, people cannot pay their bills, prices in stores are rising, and businessmen are also having big problems.

Referring to Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski’s statement that next year will be better, the VMRO-DPMNE leader said that he has been hearing that sentence for five years, and every year is only worse than the previous one.

Macedonia, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE said, is tired of meetings of politicians in ties where no decisions are made but only paraded, while behind the curtains the same destructive policies that sink the country even deeper and at an even greater speed continue.