VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski announced that the party will soon call for mass protests against the Zaev – Kovacevski regime.

We call for a large, joint front, a societal mobilization of our citizens. VMRO-DPMNE is in a state of light catharsis after the local elections, we had historic results in the first and the second round. There are several ways to get to early general elections. We are working on our strategy, both inside and outside of the institutions. We will continue to exert pressure and demand early general election, which I believe will be good for the country. We plan protests. I announce this for the first time today, that we will call for support from the society. We need the results we see in the polls to be translated on the ground, Mickoski said during a Kanal 5 TV interview.