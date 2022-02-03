Due to his visit to Brussels, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski will miss the events commemorating the 150th anniversary of the birth of Goce Delcev. The delegation of the Government that will visit Delcev’s grave in the church St. Spas will be led by Kovacevski’s First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi, and will include Transportation Miniter Blagoj Bocvarski.

Bulgarian official representatives will also attend the event, as will, likely, Bulgarian activists who are issuing calls to their supporters to come to the church, in what may easily turn into an incident.

Another delegation, led by Culture Minister Bisera Kostadinovska Stojcevska will visit Delcev’s monument in the Skopje City Park, and then his monument on Macedonia Square. President Stevo Pendarovski and Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski will attend an exhibition in the Museum of the Macedonian Struggle.

In Bulgaria, which insists on joint honoring of Delcev and considers him a Bulgarian hero, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov will visit the bust of Delcev in the Borisov Garden park in the center of the city. Petkov will be accompanied by the charge d’affairs in the Macedonian Embassy in Sofia. Afterwards, Petkov will leave for Blagoevgrad, the capital of the region of Pirin Macedonia, for a commemoration with President Rumen Radev.