New 1,715 cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed over the past day, from 4,811 tests, the Healthcare Ministry informed. Of them, 260 were infected for the second time, and in one case, a third infection was registered.

Twenty patients died of the illness in the same period. Their ages ranged from 58 to 87. Additionally, four patients who died last week, but their deaths were not registered at the time, were added to today’s report. Their ages ranged from 51 to 76.

The total death toll of the pandemic is now estimated at 8,494. The number of active cases dropped slightly, to just under 14,000. Macedonia continues to go through a major wave of the pandemic, that started with the New Year’s Eve celebrations and is likely fueled by the very virulent omicron variant.